BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The theft of a car from a driving school in Boardman led investigators to Darlington, Pennsylvania and another vehicle theft.

Boardman police were alerted in November that a Chevrolet Cruze was stolen from the parking lot of All Star Driving School on Market Street.

Surveillance video recorded a man trying several locked doors in the lot before coming upon the unlocked Cruze, which had the keys in the driver’s door map pocket, according to a police report. The suspect took off in the car, and the business worked to provide police with the surveillance video.

The Cruze had student driver stickers on the hood and rear bumper.

The car was recovered by Darlington police in the parking lot of CV Vending on Constitution Boulevard where another vehicle was stolen by a suspect wearing the same clothes as the suspect in the Boardman theft. Again, the theft was recorded on surveillance video.

A warrant was issued in December for the arrest of Warren Barnhill, 24, of Youngstown. He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Tuesday and charged with receiving stolen property.

Barnhill did not enter a plea at his arraignment Tuesday and he is being held without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 4.