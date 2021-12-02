Man arrested following reports of shots fired in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested Thursday after officers were called to a neighborhood on a report of shots fired.

Officers were called about 1:35 a.m. to the 300 block of Logan Avenue where they found a pickup truck with bullet holes in the front and back windows.

A man inside the house, who initially would not come out when asked, finally came out to speak with officers and said “If I did it, I shouldn’t have done it…I don’t remember doing it,” according to a police report.

The man told officers he lives at the house with his grandmother and gave officers permission to go inside and retrieve the gun, reports stated.

Officers recovered a gun and a shell casing.

Cody Zimmerman, 24, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on a charge of using weapons while intoxicated.