WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after two bicyclists were attacked by a driver.

Officers were called about 3:02 a.m. Friday to the area of Youngstown Road and Adelaide Avenue where they found a bent and twisted bicycle lying near the curb lane on Youngstown Road, but no victim was located, according to a police report.

A man who approached the officer said that the mangled bicycle was his but that someone else had been riding it. He said he didn’t know who as there are several people that use his bike, the report stated.

The man told officers that he was about four houses down on Adelaide Avenue when he heard someone yell about his leg. As he went to see what happened, an SUV was heading towards Youngstown Road and his bicycle was laying on the ground mangled. He said he also saw another man riding a bicycle in the area and that the SUV turned around and started driving toward that bicyclist.

As officers were talking to the witness, another unit was pursuing an SUV that matched the description of the vehicle that had allegedly hit one of the bicyclists.

That chase ended in the backyard of a house in the 800 block of Kenilworth SE when the driver, later identified as Marcus Ewanish, 28, of Warren, got out and ran away. Ewanish was tracked by a K-9 and caught in the 700 block of East Avenue where he was arrested.

Police noted that the SUV Ewanish was driving had scratches and dents along the passenger side that officers said were consistent with having run over a bicycle, according to a police report.

Ewanish was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of failure to comply with an order of a police officer and menacing.

Police noted that no victim was found involved with the mangled bicycle.