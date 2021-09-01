Man arrested following Boardman chase pleads guilty to federal firearms charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested by Boardman police in December following a chase pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to a firearms charge.

Marlan Everson, 50, who has an address listed in court records as the private prison on the east side of Youngstown, entered a guilty plea before U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 22.

Everson was arrested Dec. 8 after he failed to stop for Boardman police who tried to pull him over for impaired driving. He eventually stopped in a driveway on Potomac Avenue in Youngstown and tried to run away but was stopped at gunpoint, reports said.

Reports said police searched his car and found a .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol inside. Everson told police the gun was not his and he was on his way to Youngstown because a family member had been wounded in a shooting, but city police had no shooting calls that evening, reports said.

Everson is not allowed to have a gun because of a January 2013 conviction in federal court on a drug charge, according to the indictment in his case.