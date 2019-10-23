Man arrested, fentanyl found during search of Lawrence Co. home, investigators say

Breaking News
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A man has been arrested after members of the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office Special Investigations Unit Tuesday served a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Cedar Street.

Terry Micco, no age given, faces four counts of intent to deliver a controlled substance and four counts of possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Lawrence County jail.

A Facebook post said officers seized 30.80 grams of fentanyl, 12 grams of crack cocaine, just over two grams of heroin and two grams of powder cocaine.

Cash and a scale were also found, the post said.

