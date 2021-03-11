Man arrested during Youngstown shooting investigation pleads guilty in federal gun case

Andrew Williams, 24, entered a guilty plea in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested on the North Side while Youngstown police were investigating a South Side shooting pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to a gun charge.

Andrew Williams, 24, entered a guilty plea in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm before U.S. Judge Pamela A. Barker.

Sentencing is set for June 28.

Williams was arrested Sept. 4 on Redondo Road after police spotted an SUV parked in front of a home that was suspected of being involved in an Aug. 22 shooting on Samuel Avenue where a man was severely wounded. Reports said someone fired several rounds from a semiautomatic rifle at the victim.

Williams and a woman were inside the SUV, but it began to pull into the drive of a nearby home when the officer stopped.

Several people came outside of that home and began to complain and one of those people was Walter Williams, 26, who had a warrant for the shooting, but he went back inside the home.

As friends and family continued complaining, Andrew Williams was handcuffed because he refused to identify himself, reports said. Other officers showed up and told Walter Williams to come out of the home.

Reports said Walter Williams refused for several minutes before he jumped out a second story window and ran across Belmont Avenue. Police managed to catch him behind a home in the 900 block of Burlington Avenue, reports said.

Inside the car, police reported finding two 9mm handguns and a box of 7.62mm ammunition, which is commonly used in AK-47 semiautomatic rifles. A semiautomatic rifle was used in the shooting on Samuel Avenue.

An affidavit in the case said Andrew Williams admitted he knew the guns were in the SUV. He is not allowed to own or be around firearms because of a 2017 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for possession of heroin.

Walter Williams was arrested, but a grand jury did not indict him for felonious assault. Instead, he was indicted on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm at or into prohibited premises, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business.

Court records show he has a March 16 pretrial hearing in common pleas court.