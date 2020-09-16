Man arrested during task force raid at Bazetta home

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A 70-year-old man from Trumbull County is due in court later this week after his home was raided Wednesday.

Officers from Bazetta Township, along with agents from the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force and Ohio BCI, took Robert Riccardi into custody after showing up at his Howland-Wilson Road home.

Details of the investigation weren’t released, but Bazetta Township Police Chief Christopher Herlinger said it started last spring.

“Our department received the original tip, and we started an investigation. Through the investigation it led to the task force getting involved and subsequently a subject was arrested and transported to jail,” Herlinger said.

Riccardi is facing several charges including four counts of pandering obscenity involving minors, Herlinger said.

Police seized a number of electronic devices from the home,which will be sent for analysis.

More headlines from WKBN.com: