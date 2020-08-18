Man arrested during Fresh Mark raid accused of illegally entering the U.S. again

Hernandez-Hernandez was one of 13 people who were federally charged following a raid at Fresh Mark in Salem

(WKBN) – A federal grand jury indicted a man from Guatemala who was accused of illegally entering the U.S. after being removed.

Prosecutors say 22-year-old Samuel Hernandez-Hernandez was removed from the country in February 2019 after he was found in Columbiana County. Hernandez-Hernandez was one of 13 people who were federally charged following a raid at Fresh Mark in Salem.

Hernandez-Hernandez was charged following an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

