SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing charges after police raided a home in Salineville Wednesday.

According to the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Department, police searched a home on Maple Hill where they found crack cocaine, heroin, an unknown powder substance, a gun and ammunition.

Marcus Jarvis was booked into the Columbiana County Jail on charges of tampering with evidence. Additional charges are pending lab results.