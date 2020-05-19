Man arrested, charged with hitting another man with bicycle handlebars in Newton Falls

Police were called to the 500 block of Newton Drive at 8:29 a.m. for reports of a man on a bicycle acting strangely and yelling at people

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested in Newton Falls Tuesday after police say he hit another man in the head with a pair of bicycle handlebars.

Police were called to the 500 block of Newton Drive around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a man on a bicycle acting strangely and yelling at people.

While on the way there, police were flagged down by a man who said he was hit in the head by Jason Mechling with some sort of metal pole, according to the report. The man said it happened on Newton Drive.

Police arrived at the address and found Mechling. They detained him in handcuffs.

When the victim arrived at the scene, Mechling began shouting obscenities at him, according to a police report. Reports say that police had to hold him against the hood of the patrol car to keep him still.

Police reported finding the handlebars used to hit the victim.

The victim was wearing his motorcycle helmet at the time of the assault and declined medical attention.

According to the report, Mechling was not asked any questions regarding the assault, but while he was transported to the Trumbull County Jail, he said he was not trying to kill the man, just injure him because he believes that he’s a pedophile.

Mechling was booked into the jail on a charge of felonious assault.