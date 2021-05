Police were called just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to the hotel on South Avenue.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested Tuesday at a hotel in Boardman after police say he was cooking drugs there.

Police were called just before 9:30 a.m. to the hotel on South Avenue.

Emergency crews stayed on the scene until about 6 p.m.

Justin Bowman was arrested and is facing several charges, including aggravated arson, illegal assembly or possessing chemicals for manufacturing drugs, possession of drugs, inducing panic and tampering with evidence.