YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was secretly indicted Thursday for a 2009 murder in Smith Township was taken into custody Friday.

Robert Lindsey Moore, 51, was arrested Friday in Alliance by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force on charges of aggravated murder and murder, along with repeat violent offender specifications.

Moore was indicted for the death of Glenna Jean White, who was 17 at the time she was last seen on June 2, 2009.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Yacovone said Moore was the last person to see White alive and he was facing a charge of raping her when he gave her a ride.

When relatives saw Moore about an hour after authorities last believe White was alive, he was covered in blood and mud and his knuckles were also bloodied, Yacovone said.

Yacovone said authorities have searched for White’s body for years but have not been able to find her. The case was reopened in March of 2020 after Ed Kennedy of the Portage County Drug Task Force and the Portage County Sheriff’s office received a tip while working on an unrelated matter.

Yacovone credited Kennedy with being able to secure enough evidence to secure an indictment.

Yacovone said in 1993 Moore was convicted of manslaughter in Stark County for the death of Virginia Orchick, who was beaten to death. Her body was recovered from Berlin Lake, Yacovone said.

Yacovone said since the case has been reopened investigators have searched for White’s body and even used cadaver dogs but have not been able to find her.