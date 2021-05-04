Man arrested by Youngstown police after neighbor attacked with a shovel

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A south side man is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on a felonious assault charge for an attack in which a man was beaten with a shovel.

Ruddy Flores Pizarro, 38, of East Myrtle Avenue, has been in the Mahoning County Jail since he was arrested at about 5:05 p.m. Monday.

Reports said officers were called to a home in the 3100 block of Pine Hollow Avenue for a report of a fight with a shovel. Officers were on their way when they spotted Pizarro, who matched the description of one the men fighting, walking on Poland Avenue.

There was blood on his clothing and he was taken into custody by officers, reports said.

At the scene, reports said witnesses told police Pizarro and another man were arguing after Pizarro came there and asked about the man’s girlfriend.

Pizarro picked up the shovel and began hitting the man in the head with it, reports said. The victim had two large X-shaped gashes on his head and was covered in blood, according to the report.

Officers also found a shovel, which was covered in blood, and took it for evidence, reports said.