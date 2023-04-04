YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is in the Mahoning County Jail after he was arrested late Monday at a South Side home on several sex charges.

Juan Rivera, 34, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court. He was booked into the jail on two charges of rape, a first-degree felony, and 10 counts of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

Rivera was arrested after police were called about 10:35 p.m. to a home in the 3300 block of Lenox Avenue for “an investigation involving a 10-year-old,” reports said.

An arrest report did not get into specifics of the arrest.