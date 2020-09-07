Man arrested at traffic stop for theft, DUI in Wilmington Twp.

The incident happened Sunday night just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Pa-158 and Phillps School Road

WILMINGTON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle State Police arrested a man at a traffic stop in Wilmington Twp. for a report of stolen vehicle.

The incident happened Sunday night just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Pa-158 and Phillips School Road.

According to the report, Aaron Isaac Yoder, 40, refused verbal commands and quickly approaced the officers involved.

Yoder resisted arrest and was under the influence, according to the report.

Yoder was taken into custody and taken to UPMC Jameson and then to Lawrence County Jail for arraignment of charges including, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and DUI.