YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man was arrested Saturday as part of a human trafficking investigation.

Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force agents charged Gary Mills, 53, with engaging in prostitution and possession of criminal tools for the third time since May of 2021, according to investigators.

Mills had previously been charged in May and June of 2021, and was sentenced to a combined 60 days in the county jail. Mills also was in possession of methamphetamine on both prior occasions with pending felony cases still open in the court, investigators state.

Investigators said Mills had reached out to an undercover social media page maintained by an agent and had arranged to have sexual activity with the female in exchange for narcotics. Mills arrived at the meeting location in Columbiana County and was taken into custody and transported to the Columbiana County Jail.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.