YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Brentwood Avenue man is in the Mahoning County jail on charges he shot a woman Saturday.

Criston Williams, 38, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of felonious assault and possession of drugs. He is expected to be arraigned later today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Reports said Williams was arrested after a woman showed up about 4:05 p.m. Saturday at the main campus on St. Elizabeth Health Center on Belmont Avenue with a gunshot wound. Her vehicle was later found on the South Side, reports said.

Most of the narrative of the police report is blacked but Williams was taken into custody although reports do not say where and was questioned by detectives before being booked into the jail.

When he was arrested he had three packs of Naloxone in his wallet, reports said.

In 2008, Williams was sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to four years in prison for a felonious assault. The charge was first filed in July 2017 by Campbell police, but details of the case are not available.