CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown is man is expected to be arraigned in municipal court on charges that he beat a woman. He was arrested early Thursday.

Carl Hammonds, 35, of St. Louis Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault, a second degree felony, after he was arrested about 1:30 a.m. in the bedroom of a home in the 3800 block of Murray Avenue.

Police were on their way to a call about a man fighting a woman, and when they got on the street, a woman flagged them down and said a man, later identified as Hammonds, was beating her friend in the home.

Police went inside and could hear a woman screaming and Hammonds yelling. Officers found Hammonds in a bedroom, reports said. He was taken into custody there.

Reports said the woman had whip marks on her back and arms. She also had cuts on her arms, head and face, and her face was heavily swollen.

An ambulance was called and the victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center, reports said.