Man arrested after Trumbull County police chase

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- One man is in custody after leading officers on a chase from Niles to Brookfield Township.

It started before 1 a.m. Thursday with a traffic stop in Niles. Niles officers say the suspect took off once police found out that he had active warrants.

The chase ended about 30 minutes later near the intersection of Warner Road SE and Warren-Sharon Road in Brookfield Township. Police used spike strips to help stop him.

The identity of the suspect is not known at this time. Niles police department is currently investigating. We will continue to provide the latest updates.