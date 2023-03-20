AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man is being held in the Mahoning County Jail after police say he was tied to a three-day string of incidents.

Marcus Bosworth, 18, is charged with three counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of grand theft auto, tampering with evidence, arson, falsification, two counts of failure to comply and criminal damaging.

According to several police reports, Bosworth was arrested after police found him in a stolen vehicle at Sheetz gas station at 4:24 p.m. Thursday. Bosworth was found inside a stolen 2004 Cadillac with a 17-year-old, and both were wearing ski masks, according to the report.

Prior to finding Bosworth at Sheetz, officers were called out to several other incidents.

On Wednesday, around 8 p.m., officers were called to Kenmar Court on reports that a vehicle was damaged. On the way there, officers saw two males walking, wearing ski masks. Officers stopped the males and one identified himself as someone that officers later determined was a false identity.

Police found a pocket knife on him but let the two men go since they said they were just walking from a friend’s house.

Once officers arrived at the Kenmar Court location, they found several tires slashed, possibly by a knife. One of the witnesses told police that he saw two men running from the area wearing ski masks. He also said an SUV had been driving by the home for several days.

While on the scene, officers saw the SUV drive by again. Police tried to pull the vehicle over, but it took off leading police on a chase down Mahoning Avenue. Eventually, police terminated the chase, however, they were able to trace the vehicle back to the owner.

Once police arrived at the owner’s home, they were told that Bosworth was the one driving the vehicle, according to the reports. While talking to the owner, Bosworth arrived at the home, and once he saw police, he took off running on foot, according to the report.

At that point, police realized that Bosworth was the same man who earlier identified himself under another name.

Several hours later, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were called back to Kenmar Court on reports that another vehicle was damaged. While on the way there, police saw the suspected vehicle and began to chase it. Eventually, they had to terminate the chase.

Once they got to the scene at Kenmar Court, the victim told them that someone driving a dark-colored truck pulled into his yard and hit his car twice. Shortly after, officers were able to locate the truck abandoned near Compass West apartments and determined it was also stolen.

The owner of the truck said he last saw his truck parked in his driveway the night before.

There were also several other reports of car thefts in that area between Tuesday and Thursday morning, but it’s unclear if they are related.

Once officers arrested Bosworth, he was taken to the Mahoning County Jail. While police were doing paperwork, Bosworth tried to escape but was caught because the doors were locked, according to police.

Bosworth appear in court Monday, and a trial was set for April 5.