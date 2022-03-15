BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A man is in the Mahoning County Jail Tuesday morning after a standoff in Boardman Monday night.

Darius Dates is facing several charges. Police said Dates was a person of interest after someone tried to break into a duplex on Prestwick Drive.

Police said that they found Dates at his home on Erie Street and said he refused to leave his home. Dates eventually came out of the home and was arrested once the tactical team responded.

Police said Dates was wanted on a domestic violence warrant and 2 felony warrants from the Mahoning County Sheriff. The break in is under investigation.