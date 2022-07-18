YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man is in the Mahoning County jail after a man was stabbed Saturday afternoon on the North Side.

Devin Nash, 28, of Meadowbrook Avenue, is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court on a charge of felonious assault. He was arrested about 4:10 p.m. Saturday at a home on Illinois Avenue after police were called there for a fight.

Reports said when police arrived, they found a man on the porch with a stab wound to his shoulder. Nash told officers that the victim would not leave him alone and he stabbed the man in self defense, the report stated.

The victim told police he was arguing with Nash and Nash began pushing him before stabbing him.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center for treatment.