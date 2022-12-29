YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man has been arrested after police were called to a gunfire call Thursday on the East Side.

Nikitas Smaragdas, Jr., 30, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said police were called about 10 a.m. to the home of Smaragdas in the 100 block of South Jackson Street for a report of a fight with weapons between a man and a woman. When they arrived, they were able to arrest Smaragdas, Simon said.

On the front porch was a shell casing and a broken necklace, Simon said.

Police wanted to search the house but were refused permission, so patrol officers blocked off the street and the house for 90 minutes while a search warrant was prepared.

The warrant was approved and police were able to search the home, where they found a handgun inside by the front door.

The victim was held for awhile to be questioned and was later allowed to leave.

No one was injured.