Man arrested after shooting on Youngstown’s north side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One man has been arrested after a shooting on Youngstown’s north side.

Police said it started on the west side and spilled over to Alameda Avenue on the north side around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. They’re still trying to figure out exactly where the shooting happened.

Officers would not say anything about what escalated the situation.

No one was shot, but two cars were hit with bullets and another car hit a parked car, police said.

Police would not release any details about the suspect.

