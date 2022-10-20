YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a police officer Wednesday coaxed a man accused of threatening to kill his family and police out of an upstairs apartment to be taken into custody.

Reports said David Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 59, was arrested about 3 p.m. at a home in the 1800 block of Volney Road. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of domestic violence and obstruction of justice.

Reports said police were called to the home about 1:35 p.m. by someone who said Gonzalez-Rodriguez was arguing with his wife and threatened to kill her, their children and the children’s grandmother before killing himself.

When told police were coming, reports said Gonzalez-Rodriguez said he would shoot it out with police if they came.

Officers arrived and blocked off surrounding streets and also surrounded the home. As they pulled up a woman ran out of the house with no shoes, then in a matter of minutes three other people also ran out, reports said.

Police found Gonzalez-Rodriguez in the driveway with his wife, reports said, and she begged police not to hurt him. She got away from Gonzalez-Rodriguez and he retreated into an apartment above a garage. Police talked to him for several minutes before officer Jimmy Hughes Jr. went to the bottom of the garage steps and talked to him.

Hughes got Gonzalez-Rodriguez to come down the steps and he was taken into custody, reports said.

Inside the garage apartment, police found a 9mm handgun, a .38-caliber revolver, a .12-gauge shotgun, four boxes of ammunition and two boxes of shotgun shells, reports said. The guns and ammunition were all taken by police.