Man arrested after reported road rage incident in Columbiana County

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a reported road rage incident on Wednesday morning.

Mark Morris, 46, is charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

The incident started in front of Southern Local Schools on Route 39 and continued to Fife-Coal Road north of Route 39.

Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin said Morris ran his truck into another vehicle multiple times.

According to officials, the incident happened just before 10 a.m. and no one was physically injured.

Officials are also investigating if a gun was involved.