LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested Thursday after police say he made threats at a Liberty hotel using a laser-sighted BB gun.

Officers were called just before 8 pm. to the hotel on Perni Lane on reports of a man with a gun.

When officers got there, a witness told them that he had been sitting on the patio when a man, later identified as 19-year-old Leighton Weaver, sat down beside him and started making statements about robbing him and pointed the gun toward the window of the hotel, facing staff, to show that the laser worked, according to the police report.

The witness said he made a comment about his phone dying so he could run away from Weaver. As he left the patio area, he saw Weaver follow him into the hotel, the report stated. The man went up to his room and called the hotel staff.

Officers found Weaver leaving the lobby bathroom and he was arrested. They said Weaver told them he was carrying his friend’s BB gun. Police seized a replica 1911 .45 caliber handgun with a red laser on the front.

Weaver told police that he asked the man on the patio for a cigarette and then admitted to making the threats, the report said.

Weaver was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of inducing panic and criminal trespass.