YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said an Austintown man was arrested early Tuesday afternoon after he pulled into a private police parking lot with music from his car blaring so loud it vibrated the windows of other cars in the lot.

Reports also said Damon Lewis, 21, was extremely uncooperative. He was not arrested until he refused to leave after police issued him a summons for obstructing official business and loud music, according to the police report. They then arrested him on a charge of criminal trespass.

He was released on his own recognizance after he was booked into the jail and is expected to have a May 17 pretrial hearing.

Reports said several officers were standing in a private parking lot at about 1:40 p.m. on the side of the police department, 116 W. Boardman St., when they could hear loud music coming from a nearby car.

The music got louder until a car driven by Lewis pulled into the lot, reports said. Reports said when the officers asked Lewis to turn the music down, he answered: “Why are you bothering me?”

When told he was in a private lot, Lewis refused to leave, telling police: “I am not leaving, I am here for a reason and my music is not getting turned down,” reports said. He repeated that he would not turn the music down, using several expletives, reports said.

Lewis refused for several minutes to show police any identification until they told him they were writing him citations for obstructing official business and for violating the city’s loud music ordinance. When he was told he could leave, police said Lewis refused to leave, which was when he was arrested for criminal trespass.