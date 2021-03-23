Man arrested after police say he was looking for ‘sex favors’ from Columbiana Co. teen

The Cleveland man is accused of messaging a 13-year-old girl on social media

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A Cleveland man is in the Columbiana County Jail, accused of trying to meet up with a teen for “sex favors.”

The Morning Journal reports David Brownlee was arraigned Monday.

He’s accused of messaging a 13-year-old girl on social media.

Police said he was planning to meet up with her Saturday night at a home in Perry Township. According to police, this was not the first time the two had planned to meet up.

Brownlee lied to officers about why he was in the area, police said.

He’s facing charges of importuning and obstruction of official business. A preliminary/pretrial hearing is set for March 29. Bond is set at $150,000.