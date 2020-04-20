Man arrested after police found him passed out in stolen care

hen police got to the car they found the man slumped over in the front seat

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Madison Avenue man was arrested late Saturday after he was found passed out in a stolen car.

Reports say an officer was flagged down about 10:45 p.m. and was told someone was passed out in a car on the 800 block of East Indianola Avenue.

When police got to the car they found Sergio Rivera, 35, slumped over in the front seat. Police managed to wake him up after several attempts.

Inside his pockets officers found two syringes filled with a brown liquid suspected to be heroin, reports say. According to reports, there were three more syringes on the front seat and the car was reported stolen from Struthers.

Rivera was treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center before he was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of possession of heroin and receiving stolen property.