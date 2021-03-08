Man arrested after officers find gun following South Side foot chase

The loaded 9mm handgun also had an extended magazine, reports said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine Saturday evening following a foot chase on the South Side.

DeAndre Johnson, 26, of Struthers, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Johnson was arrested about 7:25 p.m. Saturday by members of a special detail of officers who are patrolling looking for guns.

Reports said officers spotted a car driven by Johnson drive through a stop sign at Glenwood and West Princeton avenues, and when they tried to pull him over, he did not stop until he got to a driveway in the 700 block of West LaClede Avenue.

Johnson bailed out of the car and ran through several yards, leaping over a fence and bending down to leave something underneath a vehicle in a drive in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue. He was taken into custody after that.

Police checked under the vehicle and found the gun, reports said. In the car Johnson was driving, officers found crack cocaine, fentanyl and four pills along with $330 cash, reports said.

The special patrols began in October after a month that saw three people killed and 16 wounded. Since then, over 30 people have been arrested and over 40 guns have been seized.

Johnson is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2015 drug conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.