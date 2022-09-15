YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Campbell man is in the Mahoning County Jail after reports said he led police on a chase early Wednesday evening across two sides of town.

Shane Samaniego, 25, was booked into the jail on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing official business. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said police tried to pull over a car Samaniego was driving at about 7:50 p.m. at East Dewey Avenue and Gibson Street because the license plate was missing a sticker saying what county the car is registered in.

Instead, the car failed to stop and led police on a chase to the ESA apartment complex off of McCartney Road on the East Side, reports said. Reports said Samaniego was driving double the speed limit on several side streets, reports said.

Samaniego stopped in front of a building and tried to run inside, reports said. Reports said Samaniego was running towards a building and an officer fired his stun weapon at him, but it was ineffective.

The officer followed Samaniego inside and had to tackle him, reports said.

A passenger in the car was released at the scene.