YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said led police on chases Tuesday across the South and West sides is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

Josiah Smith, 34, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and possession of cocaine.

Reports said Smith was the driver of a car police tried to pull him over about 4:15 p.m. at East Philadelphia Avenue and Rush Boulevard for excessive window tint.

Smith stopped briefly, then drove away at a high speed, reports said. At times he travelled left of center and several cars were forced to evade him, reports said.

Police gave up the chase because it was rush hour but minutes later the car was spotted on North Lakeview Avenue on the West Side, running red lights and still travelling very fast.

Officers tried to pull the car over there but instead were led on a chase to the 3000 block of Oregon Avenue, where the car drove into a back yard and Smith jumped out, reports said.

Smith was spotted in a driveway carrying a large bag and when he was ordered to drop it, three smaller bags of cocaine fell out, reports said.

Smith was taken into custody there, reports said.