YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Cooper Street man is in the Mahoning County jail on burglary charges after reports said he ran into someone’s house while trying to elude police early today.

Kyree Grabe, 27, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of burglary, obstructing official business, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and resisting arrest.

Grabe was booked into the jail about 1:05 a.m. today after reports said he fled from a traffic stop at Edwards and Willis avenue when an officer tried to pull over a car he was driving for speeding.

Grave drove to a home in the 400 block of Willis Avenue and ran inside. A woman ran out and said she did not know Grabe and she was concerned because there was a gun inside and she did not want Grabe to have it.

Police got a key and went inside with a police dog to find Grabe. Reports said Grabe told police he would give himself up if the dog would be restrained, reports said.

Reports said Grabe came downstairs and went to a sink, claiming he was thirsty, but he poured water all over himself instead, reports said. He was taken into custody there.