SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was arrested on misdemeanor domestic violence and assault charges after his girlfriend told police she had to jump through a window to get away was arraigned Thursday in Mahoning County Area Court.

Jacob Carter pleaded not guilty to two first-degree misdemeanor charges of assault and domestic violence as well as a third-degree misdemeanor charge of unlawful restraint.

He is due back in court on March 2 for a pretrial hearing.

A news release from police said officers were called about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 100 block of West Michigan Avenue by a woman who said she was assaulted by Carter at a home on North 16th Street.

The woman told police that Carter hit her, and when she tried to leave, he dragged her back into the house, the release said.

The release said the woman told police that she went into a bedroom, broke a window and escaped.

Carter was arrested without incident at the North 16th Street home, the release said.

Carter was sentenced to three years in prison in 2019 after pleading guilty to a charge of felonious assault, court records show. He received judicial release in 2020 and was placed on probation, but he was sent back to prison in June 2021 to finish out the remainder of his sentence for a probation violation, according to court records.

Court records show Carter was given a bond of $2,500, but it is not clear yet if he was able to post that bond.