Man arrested after fight on Youngstown’s South Side

Police encountered the suspect walking down a South Side street with no shirt on

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A West Side Youngstown man was booked into the Mahoning County Jail early Wednesday on two counts of assault and resisting arrest after police responded to a fight call.

Reports said officers were in the 3700 block of Erie Street about 12:15 a.m. when they found Dylan Jenkins, 20, of South Hazelwood Avenue, walking in the street with no shirt on and a woman by his side.

Jenkins was yelling that he assaulted two people and wanted to go to jail, but he refused to allow police to handcuff him, reports said. Officers were eventually able to get him handcuffed.

Two men in a nearby home said Jenkins was combative most of the evening, broke a window and punched them both in the face. Both men had bruises around their eyes, reports said.