Man arrested after fight at Youngstown gas station

Reports said video showed the suspect trying to drag the victim out of his car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man was arrested on an assault charge after reports said he attacked a man about 3:30 p.m. Thursday at a gas station on the city’s North Side.

Officers were called to a Logan Avenue bar where they encountered a man with ripped clothes and one shoe. He reported that he was attacked at a nearby 1704 Logan Ave. gas station.

The victim said he was stopped at the gas pumps when Daquan Henderson, 22, pulled up behind him, threatened to kill him and then approached his car.

The victim reported closing the door but said Henderson was reaching inside, punching and trying to get the victim outside before jumping into the passenger’s seat next to the victim, who then ran away.

Reports said video from the gas station showed Henderson getting into the car, but he never had a weapon, reports said.