AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers chased a man with several theft warrants on foot Monday night.

Officers were called to the Giant Eagle in Austintown around 7:30 p.m. Officers in the store noticed Lewis Brown, 33, of Youngstown, in the self-checkout line with a woman.

Police said Brown told them that Lewis Brown was his brother and initially gave them a fake identity.

When police questioned Brown, reports said that he ran away through the store and left with police chasing him. When Brown reached the Starbucks parking lot, police brought additional units to stop him. Reports said Brown then turned around, complied with orders, and was arrested.

Brown was charged with obstructing official business and falsification. Reports said that Brown also had several active theft warrants out of Austintown Police Department, Boardman Police Department and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office. Officers said that he also has an active warrant from the Austintown Police Department.

Brown appeared in court Wednesday morning, where he pleaded not guilty to seven theft charges.