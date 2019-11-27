Man arrested after chase on Youngstown’s North Side

Tommy Lee told police he did not stop for police because he does not have a license, reports said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested after a chase Tuesday on Youngstown’s North Side told police that he ran because he does not have a driver’s license, reports said.

Tommy Lee, 32, of Dearborn Street, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail after he was arrested about 7:40 p.m. on Elm Street. He’s charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Reports said an officer traveling east on Saranac Avenue tried to pull over a car driven by Lee after it went left of center and almost struck his cruiser.

Police said Lee refused to stop and led the officer on a chase through several side streets. They said he then suddenly pulled into a drive in the 1600 block of Elm Street, ran out of the car and threw himself on the ground with his hands behind his back.

Reports said Lee later told police he did not stop because he does not have a driver’s license, which a records check confirmed.