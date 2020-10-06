Man arrested after car shot up on Youngstown’s South Side

Reports said the gun jammed before the suspect managed to fire at least six rounds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man was arrested late Monday afternoon after several shots were fired at a car in a South Side driveway.

Kristian Watts, 23, is in the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of discharging a firearm in city limits. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 5:25 p.m. to the 700 block of West LaClede Avenue for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, a man told them that Watts pulled into his drive, told him he didn’t want to be there, then pointed a handgun at him.

The gun jammed, but Watts was able to clear it and fired at least six rounds at the man’s car, reports said.

The man told police that it was Watts who shot up his car, and Watts was later arrested. Police found several bullet holes in the victim’s Audi, reports said.

