Man arrested after Canfield child shot charged by feds with having machine gun

Soles was arrested last month on charges related to the wounding of a boy in August by a stray bullet

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Canfield man arrested last month on charges related to the wounding of a boy in August by a stray bullet was indicted by a federal grand jury for having a machine gun.

Michael Soles, 48, faces charges in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio of having a machine gun and having an unregistered machine gun. He was released on bail Nov. 23 following a hearing after an indictment was unsealed against him the same day.

The indictment accuses Soles of having the machine gun on Aug. 26.

Soles was arrested Nov. 21 by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation that began Aug. 23 after a child was playing catch in the drive of his Orchard Park Drive home in Canfield Township home and was hit in the arm by a stray bullet.

The child has recovered from his injuries. Sheriff’s detectives are still trying to find out if it was Soles who fired the shot that injured the child.