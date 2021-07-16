Man arrested after breaking door and bottles inside Market Street gas station

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Side man Thursday was arrested on a felony vandalism charge after reports said he trashed a Market Street gas station when employees tried to stop him from stealing a bottle of pop.

Trevor Weaver, 28, of Coitsville-Hubbard Road, is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court on a felony five vandalism as well as misdemeanor counts of criminal damaging. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail after he was arrested about 3:40 p.m. at a 3200 Market St. gas station.

Reports said police were called after Weaver tried to walk out of the store with a bottle of pop and employees locked him in the store. Weaver became enraged and broke three bottles of Sangria and shattered a glass door before police could arrive, reports said.

Reports said when officers went into the station, Weaver tried to walk past them but he was quickly arrested.

The value of the door is at least $1,500, reports said.