SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem man is facing charges after a run-in with police and a bizarre trip to the hospital.

Officers on patrol just after 10 p.m. Tuesday on Vine Street came upon a man in the middle of the road without a shirt on. At the time, the temperature was 30 degrees.

Police say the man was ordered to stay put, but due to what police called his “high level of intoxication,” officers said he kept going all over the road and tried to pull away from them, so they detained him on the ground.

During a search of the man, later identified as 36-year-old Travis Milliron, officers found a bag of mushrooms, according to the police report.

An ambulance was called and Milliron was taken to the hospital where staff said he pulled out his IVs and drank his own urine, the report stated.

Milliron was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to be arranged on Thursday.