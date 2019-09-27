Man accused of attacking woman on Youngstown’s South Side

A Youngstown man is in the Mahoning County Jail after police say he choked and bit a woman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Dearborn Street man is in the Mahoning County Jail after he was arrested early Friday on charges he choked and bit a woman inside a South Side home.

Daniel Uncapher, 27, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of assault, felonious assault and kidnapping. He is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 1:20 a.m. to a home in the 1800 block of Oak Hill Avenue, where a woman there told police she invited Uncapher over, but when he arrived, he was very drunk.

The woman said Uncapher became irate when he dropped a bottle and attacked her, biting her in the leg, forcing her into the kitchen then trying to choke her while also biting her on the face.

The woman managed to get away by saying she had to tend to her children upstairs, and when she went upstairs, she called police, reports said.

Officers said Uncapher smelled heavily of alcohol and threatened to kill the woman when he got out of jail.

Reports noted the woman had marks around her neck and scratches on her arms.