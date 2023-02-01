NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Over 1,000 grams of suspected cocaine and hundreds of grams of other drugs were found on Monday in New Castle.

According to a press release from the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, Sheldon Whitehead was arrested after police were called to the 500 block of Wildwood Avenue in New Castle.

Authorities found approximately 1,329 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 220 grams of suspected crack cocaine and approximately 250 grams of suspected fentanyl. They say they also seized a loaded .40 cal. Springfield Armory handgun and multiple items used for manufacturing-controlled substances. A 2014 Chrysler Town & Country was also seized.

The street value of the narcotics is worth approximately $90,000, according to the release.

Whitehead is being charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled or counterfeit substance; one count of Persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell, or transfer firearms; and one count of Possession of drug paraphernalia. He is in the Lawrence County Jail and he awaits his preliminary hearing.

The Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office was assisted by the Office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General, Union Township Police Department, New Castle Police Department, Ellwood City Police Department, and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in this arrest.