Man arrested, accused of showing gun at party in Beaver Twp.

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man with a South Carolina address was arrested last week after police say he lifted his shirt to show a handgun at a party.

The incident happened Wednesday at Avion on the Water Banquet Hall on Western Reserve Road.

Police said that Joshua Carpenter, 33, was arguing with a woman when he lifted his shirt to show her a gun.

A manager at the banquet hall saw what happened and asked Carpenter to leave, which he did, according to police.

While officers were responding to the scene, Carpenter returned and was arrested.

Police say two loaded pistols were found in his car.

Carpenter was arrested on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle while under the influence, obstructing official business and OVI.

