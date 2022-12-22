YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is behind bars accused of shooting at a home with children in it.

Richard Henry is charged with four counts of felonious assault, second degree felonies.

According to a police report, Henry showed up at a woman’s house on Crandall Avenue in Youngstown drunk on Wednesday around 5 p.m. The woman told Henry to leave when a verbal argument started.

The woman told police soon after she heard several rounds strike the side of her home. Officers were able to find two holes in the side of the home and the bullets traveled through the home, striking inside walls. Three kids, 13 and under, were inside the home at the time.

Police found four shell casings on the sidewalk and in the grass.

The report states that Henry had taken off running. Officers went to his home to try and locate him when they saw him walking. Henry placed his hands over his head and said, “It’s me, I did it,” according to a report.

Police handcuffed Henry and asked if he had a gun on him, to which he replied, “no.” The report states he asked if he could smoke a Black & Mild before going to jail and while he was smoking, he told officers, “The gun is across the street in the grass at the edge of the parking lot.”

Police were able to find a 9 mm pistol in the area Henry allegedly described. The report also states that the ammunition in the gun was consistent with the amount of shell casings police found.

Henry will be arraigned Friday.