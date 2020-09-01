Man arrested, accused of shooting at Youngstown home, making threats

As officers were talking to her, Deluca called her and threatened to kill her and said he was “sending a message” by shooting up her home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man arrested for domestic violence after firing several shots at a Westside home early Tuesday and threatening the mother of his child while police were talking to her.

Antonio Deluca, 22, of Alameda Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of domestic violence. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 1:25 a.m. Tuesday to a Westside home on Sillimam Street, where a woman told police Deluca, her ex-boyfriend and father of their 4-month-old child, threatened to shoot up the cars at her home, one of which belonged to her current boyfriend.

The woman told police she saw muzzle flashes from a car and heard shots and then called police.

As officers were talking to her, Deluca called her and threatened to kill her and said he was “sending a message” by shooting up her home, according to a report.

Deluca was arrested a short time later when police answered a gunfire call at his home and found two cars damaged by gunfire.

The woman’s vehicle was also found abandoned there with several bullet holes in it, reports said.

