CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arrested after he reportedly robbed a convenience store with what he said was a gun, according to a police report.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday at the Valley View Food Mart in Cortland.

Police were dispatched to the location after a man who said he had “multiple guns” stole multiple CBD pre-rolled joints from the Mart, according to a report.

Officers tried to locate the suspect in the area, but could not. They then reported to Valley View Food Mart.

Employees at the store said the suspect came in and purchased cigars with cash and left. He came back about a minute later and asked if the store was closing. When the employees said it was, the suspect said they could not touch him (in reference to making him leave), according to the report.

The suspect then said he had guns and reached into his bookbag, the report stated, and the store employees retreated into a back room.

The report said the suspect opened a CBD case and threw items in his backpack before fleeing. The theft was recorded on surveillance video.

Police tracked suspect Tyler Sharp, 22, to the 100 block of Market Street. They arrested him at an apartment, where they recovered all the materials from the robbery, according to a report.

Sharp admitted he did not have any weapons at the robbery and no weapons were found with him, according to a report.

Sharp was charged with felony robbery. There is no word yet on when he will be in court.