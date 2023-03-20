LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Missouri man was arrested after police say he assaulted another man at a hotel.

William Shelton, 32, was charged with felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

According to a police report, officers were called to the Comfort Suites on Perni Lane around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

A man told officers his boss, Shelton, pistol whipped him three times in the face. Police said they could see large bumps and cuts on his face as well as blood on his clothes.

The victim was sitting in the lobby when police arrived. He told officers Shelton was still inside the room. When officers went and knocked on the door to the room, no one answered.

Police formed a perimeter around the hotel. They went back up to the room and yelled for Shelton to come out. After several commands he opened the door, police said.

Officers ordered Shelton to the ground and placed him in cuffs. They checked the room and found a handgun in the closet.

Once officers asked Shelton what happened, he told them that he and the victim were at a bar when they got into a physical altercation. He said after they fought, they went back to the hotel and the victim continued to act belligerent. So, he asked him to pack his things and leave.

Shelton denied hitting the victim with the gun and says the only altercation that took place was the one at the bar. He did admit to having a gun, according to the police report.

Officers ran Shelton’s information and found that he is a convicted felon and not supposed to be in possession of a weapon. He was booked into the Trumbull County Jail and given a $10,000 bond.